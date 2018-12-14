KENNEWICK, WA - It's not every day an Australian basketball team comes to the Tri-Cities, when The King's School visited Kennewick.
In the first quarter, Lions are down one - Ayoni Benavidez feeds Jaggerchilds down low who bullies his way in for the bucket, Kennewick up one.
A little later, Ben Moult leads the break for King's; he uses the glass for the score. King's lead by 3 early on.
Last minute of the first, Max Haynes-Cook gives to Williams Johnston... he buries the triple to extend King's lead to 8.
Now early in the second quarter, Kennewick gets a break. Braxton Collier gets the steal and easily lays it in - Lions cut their deficit to 6.
Then with time winding in the first half, Riley Green with a steal, and no one around him. He lays it in.
This one was close to the end, but King's gets their money's worth with a win.