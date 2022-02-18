Day one of Mat Classic, the 33rd edition is in the books and about the only thing we know for sure is that Toppenish boys are going to win another state title.
 
But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of intrigue as we go to championship Saturday including a couple of pretty cool stories with with Toppenish girls and the Granger boys both on the precipice of winning a state title.
 
Conan Northwind of Granger said it's business as usual despite the higher stakes.
 
"I'll come in, be aggressive. Wait for the right moment and attack."
 
Isabella Morales is looking for her second state title and the Toppenish girls are looking for their first heading into Day 2.
 
"I'm trying to have fun. Don't overthink. Do what I've been doing all year."
 
In the 4A ranks it does look like Chiawana and Sunnyside are going to go all the way to the end. Chiawana might have the early advantage as they're sending eight wrestlers to the semifinals including Darion and Dontae Johnson. Sunnyside is sending five.
 
Selah is doing fantastic in 2A second after Friday and Hermiston is in the top 5 in 3A.
 
Here are the top scores after Day 1:
 
Boys 1A Team Scores
1Toppenish 164.5
2Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 57.0
3Eatonville 54.0
4Deer Park 52.0
5Mount Baker 

51.0

Boys 1B/2B Team Scores
1Granger 127.5
2Tonasket 117.5
3Lake Roosevelt 75.0
4Okanogan 52.0
5Forks 38.5
Boys 2A Team Scores
1Orting 81.5
2Selah 68.0
3Othello 58.5
4W. F. West 57.0
5Bremerton 43.0
Boys 3A Team Scores
1Mead 122.5
2University 108.0
3Mt. Spokane 99.0
4Yelm 81.0
5Hermiston 75.0
Boys 4A Team Scores
1Chiawana 80.5
2Sunnyside 71.0
3Lake Stevens 52.0
4Tahoma 50.0
5South Kitsap 

45.5

Girls Team Scores
1Toppenish (Girls) 90.0
2White River (Girls) 85.5
3Yelm (Girls) 49.0
4Aberdeen (Girls) 39.0
5Curtis (Girls) 38.0
5Richland (Girls) 38.0

