Day one of Mat Classic, the 33rd edition
is in the books and about the only thing we know for sure is that Toppenish boys are going to win another state title.
But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of intrigue as we go to championship Saturday including a couple of pretty cool stories with with Toppenish girls and the Granger boys both on the precipice of winning a state title.
Conan Northwind of Granger said it's business as usual despite the higher stakes.
"I'll come in, be aggressive. Wait for the right moment and attack."
Isabella Morales is looking for her second state title and the Toppenish girls are looking for their first heading into Day 2.
"I'm trying to have fun. Don't overthink. Do what I've been doing all year."
In the 4A ranks it does look like Chiawana and Sunnyside are going to go all the way to the end. Chiawana might have the early advantage as they're sending eight wrestlers to the semifinals including Darion and Dontae Johnson. Sunnyside is sending five.
Selah is doing fantastic in 2A second after Friday and Hermiston is in the top 5 in 3A.
Here are the top scores after Day 1:
|Boys 1A Team Scores
|1
|Toppenish
|164.5
|2
|Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)
|57.0
|3
|Eatonville
|54.0
|4
|Deer Park
|52.0
|5
|Mount Baker
51.0
|Boys 1B/2B Team Scores
|1
|Granger
|127.5
|2
|Tonasket
|117.5
|3
|Lake Roosevelt
|75.0
|4
|Okanogan
|52.0
|5
|Forks
|38.5
|Boys 2A Team Scores
|1
|Orting
|81.5
|2
|Selah
|68.0
|3
|Othello
|58.5
|4
|W. F. West
|57.0
|5
|Bremerton
|43.0
|Boys 3A Team Scores
|1
|Mead
|122.5
|2
|University
|108.0
|3
|Mt. Spokane
|99.0
|4
|Yelm
|81.0
|5
|Hermiston
|75.0
|Boys 4A Team Scores
|1
|Chiawana
|80.5
|2
|Sunnyside
|71.0
|3
|Lake Stevens
|52.0
|4
|Tahoma
|50.0
|5
|South Kitsap
45.5
|Girls Team Scores
|1
|Toppenish (Girls)
|90.0
|2
|White River (Girls)
|85.5
|3
|Yelm (Girls)
|49.0
|4
|Aberdeen (Girls)
|39.0
|5
|Curtis (Girls)
|38.0
|5
|Richland (Girls)
|38.0