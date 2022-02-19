The 33rd edition of the Mat Classic, the state wrestling tournament, wrapped up Saturday.
The Chiawana Riverhawks, led by three state champions Isaiah Anderson, Darion Johnson and Isaiah Medina, won the 4A crown and sent outgoing coach Jack Anderson off with a state title.
Chiawana scored 166.5 points which bested rival Sunnyside who managed a 2nd place finish with 145 points.
For the Grizzlies, Alex Fernandez III and E.J. Villanueva won state titles.
In the 3A classification, Hermiston won it's first WIAA wrestling trophy with two state champions as well; Jaxson Gribskov and Sam Cadenas.
The Bulldogs trailed much University and Mt. Spokane after the first day, but came back, though no school was close to state champion Mead.
The Selah Vikings sent off retiring head coach Ken Mozingo with a 2nd place finish in the Mat Classic. They got a state titles from Jesse Salinas and two other wrestlers in the championship match.
The Toppenish Wildcats set not one, but two records as both their boys and girls teams won titles. The boys topped 400 points thanks to a last match win by Rocco Clark III. He was one of 9 state champions for the boys team.
Meanwhile the Wildcat girls won their first title scoring more than 200 points, also a state record. They had two state champions and two runner-ups.
For the Bs, Granger took home yet another state title. The Spartans had six state champions and one runner-up. Granger was in a battle for the title with Tonasket with the two going back and forth atop the leaderboard. But a late run gave the Spartans the championship.
Here are the wrestlers that won state titles:
113 4A: Isaiah Medina (Chiawana)
132 4A: Alex Fernandez III (Sunnyside)
138 4A: Jake Hubby (Hanford)
145 4A: EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside)
182 4A: Darion Johnson (Chiawana)
195 4A: Isaiah Anderson (Chiawana)
285 4A: Jaxin McCallum (Kamiakin)
106 3A: Jacob Chapa (Southridge)
182 3A: Jaxson Gribskov (Hermiston)
285 3A: Sam Cadenas (Hermiston)
145 2A: Jesse Salinas (Selah)
106 1A: Adan Estrada (Toppenish)
113 1A: Luis Barajas (Wapato)
120 1A: Miguel Torrez (Toppenish)
126 1A: Kiyanno Zuniga (Toppenish)
132 1A: Marcos Torrez (Toppenish)
138 1A: Horacio Godinez (Toppenish)
145 1A: Jeremiah Zuniga (Toppenish)
152 1A: Mitch Helgert (Naches Valley)
160 1A: Abel Nava (Toppenish)
170 1A: Kaiden Kintner (Toppenish)
195 1A: Joshua Luna (Toppenish)
285 1A: Rocco Clark III (Toppenish)
100 Girls: Isabella Morales (Toppenish)
135 Girls: Alanna Haney (Chiawana)
155 Girls: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (Toppenish)
113 1B/2B Oscar Alvarez (Granger)
126 1B/2B Jose Toscano (Granger)
145 1B/2B Lionel Castro (Granger)
152 1B/2B Cody Northwind (Granger)
170 1B/2B Conan Northwind (Granger)
285 1B/2B Gage Cook (Granger)