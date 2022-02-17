This weekend's Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome will be the last event for Selah Vikings wrestling coach Ken Mozingo.
The long-time Selah resident who wrestled for the middle and high schools during his growing up years says it's time for someone younger to step in.
"The wins and losses, you think about those, but the things I'll remember are the camps. We'd barbecue, the kids would wrestle, we'd go to the river. It's those things that bond that I did over the years that I'll remember."
Mozingo has a tenure of success with dozens of state placers, a dozen state champions and several league titles.
He also helped young men grow and learn about life.
Jerry Schmidt said, "Every kid that goes in that room, he believes in them. He always wants them to succeed in life. He never doubts any of his wrestlers."
Jesse Salinas added, "He's always waited for our year, our senior year. We have a bunch of good kids. I think it's a very good accomplishment."
10 Vikings will be competing at state this week, something Mozingo believes will be a wonderful, but emotional experience.