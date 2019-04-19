Happy Friday!

Increasing clouds and breezy today with a slight chance for an afternoon and evening shower.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 70s. 

We currently have a cold front pushing into the Olympic Peninsula and high pressure to our southeast.  As a result a tight pressure gradient has developed acrros the region and will produce breezy conditions with gusts 20-25 mph.  Most of the region east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed today.  However, there will still be a slight chance for a stray shower or two later this afternoon.  The front appears to stall over the Blues late this evening and tonight giving the foothills and mountains a better chance for rain.  Models are showing enough instability for a stray thunderstorm in the Blues during this period. 

High pressure returns Saturday with clearing skies and sunshine by Saturday afternoon, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.  Hippity hoppity Easter looks beautiful with highs in the 70s.  Slight warming trend early next with with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.   

Another weak system could give us breezy winds and a stray afternoon shower next Wednesday, highs in the mid-upper 70s.  Cooler and becoming mostly sunny on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you