Happy Friday!
Increasing clouds and breezy today with a slight chance for an afternoon and evening shower. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 70s.
We currently have a cold front pushing into the Olympic Peninsula and high pressure to our southeast. As a result a tight pressure gradient has developed acrros the region and will produce breezy conditions with gusts 20-25 mph. Most of the region east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed today. However, there will still be a slight chance for a stray shower or two later this afternoon. The front appears to stall over the Blues late this evening and tonight giving the foothills and mountains a better chance for rain. Models are showing enough instability for a stray thunderstorm in the Blues during this period.
High pressure returns Saturday with clearing skies and sunshine by Saturday afternoon, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Hippity hoppity Easter looks beautiful with highs in the 70s. Slight warming trend early next with with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Another weak system could give us breezy winds and a stray afternoon shower next Wednesday, highs in the mid-upper 70s. Cooler and becoming mostly sunny on Thursday.