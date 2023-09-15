There were five key “ingredients” that shaped José M. Hernández’s life and helped him become one of the few Latino NASA astronauts.
From a young age, he, along with his siblings, would help his migrant farm working parents, Salvador and Julia Hernández, pick produce in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley in California. While oftentimes missing school and relocating for periods of time, Hernández was fascinated with the stars and space with one big dream in mind: to become an astronaut.
“My mom grew up not too far from where we shot in Mexico,” Peña said in the production notes about relating to the story. “Neither of my parents had a lot of opportunities. Each of them worked two full-time jobs so we could go to good private schools, which turned my attitude around as to what was possible. Becoming an actor is not the same as being an astronaut, but it is a nearly insane dream for anyone.”
“José’s story was such an amazing, such a beautiful, honest, inescapable story that I just had to do,” director Alejandra Márquez Abella tells TODAY.com. “I did have the experience of parallelizing myself to his story. If he could achieve all this then I can.”
Audiences are likely to be inspired by Hernández' unwavering drive and determination to achieve his dream — despite applying and being rejected to the space program 11 times before finally being accepted.
Read on to learn more about his decades-long journey from the fields to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.
Is 'A Million Miles Away' a true story?
Yes, the film is based on Hernández’s autobiography, “Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut,” released in 2012.
After previously turning down offers to bring his story to life, Hernández was impressed with the producers, writers (Bettina Gilois, Hernán Jiménez and Márquez Abella) and director’s vision.
“I had written a couple of books and was giving motivational talks,” Hernández said in the film's production notes. “My purpose is to encourage kids of any culture or race to reach their maximum potential. I saw the slate of movies this team has produced and knew these guys were serious filmmakers who could help bring my message to a wider audience.”
For Márquez Abella, it was important for her and Hernández to have a close relationship, which they cultivated over time.
“Being Mexicans, both of us, it was easy to (form) a very familiar relationship from the beginning. I went to his house, I visited his family, his kids, his wife, his parents,” she tells TODAY.com. “It was a very nice thing to have, not only because I wanted to observe and explore his life and his character, but also because I did want to have someone who could check on every technicality that the film needed. He was always around and it was a very nice experience.”
Where did José M. Hernández grow up?
Born in French Camp, California, Hernández's parents were originally from Michoacán, Mexico. As depicted in the film, and confirmed by Márquez Abella, Hernández’s family followed the seasonal harvests. As a child, he worked in the fields with his parents.
Hernández only spoke Spanish until he was 12 years old and sporadically attended school. The film shows his Second Grade teacher Miss Young (Michelle Krusiec) visiting his home and talking to his parents about the importance of settling in one place so their kids could have a good education.
“That was a true story. She went to his house when he was a kid and she convinced the parents to stay in Stockton and stop moving around California and Mexico,” Márquez Abella tells TODAY.com. “And that was a very (big) moment in José’s life that changed everything.”
Adding, “Of course, we have to add some sparks here and there so that the story rounds up the way that we wanted. But yeah, the story is true.”
Márquez Abella notes that Miss Young visiting Hernández right before he headed to space was “added sparkle.”
Once the family settled down and planted their roots, Hernández graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton and used his father's "road map" to make his dream come true.
What was Hernández’ father's 'road map'?
Hernández’s father, Salvador Hernández, gives his young son sage advice when he’s frustrated from picking produce in the fields. He would go on to share with him the “recipe” to success, which is also how the film is formatted into various chapters of the engineer’s life.
- “Find your goal”
- “Know how far you are”
- “Draw a roadmap”
- “If you don’t know how, learn”
- “When you think you’ve made it, you probably have to work harder”
“That’s the recipe that José’s father gave him in the fields when he was a kid and that was something that actually happened,” Márquez Abella reveals.
“This wasn’t in the script, but when I was editing the film, I thought that the film had the same structure as the recipe. It follows those principles, so it focused on those different stages of succeeding in José’s life,” she says.
“So I decided that we should chapter it in those ingredients,” she continues, adding that it “made sense” and “it takes the audience in a much clearer way through the dream.”
What was José M. Hernández's educational and career journey?
