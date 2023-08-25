RICHLAND, Wash.-An art exhibit recognizing Yakima Valley farmworkers is currently on display at the Washington State University Tri-Cities Art Center in the CIC building.
Part one of the exhibit “Rooted: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Farmworkers” is open now until September 5 and part two will be on display from September 12 through October 20.
A gallery reception that is open to the public featuring WSU Regent Enrique Cerna will be held on September 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the CIC Art Center.
“Being able to host ‘Rooted,’ and have Regent Cerna join us for the exhibit reception signals to our community that we are committed to understanding the migrant experience and the settling of Latino families predominantly from the Southwestern United States and Mexico, and also to acknowledging local contributions to national movements,” said Anna Plemons, associate vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.
The photos included in the exhibition originally started as a freelance magazine piece on Yakima Valley agriculture before turning into a deeper documentation of Chicano livelihood according to a press release from WSU announcing the exhibition.
Nash captured over 9,400 photographs between 1967 and 1976, containing moments from the daily lives of agricultural laborers and their communities. Over 40 of the photographs will be displayed in the exhibit.
WSU is hosting the exhibition in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month in September and October.
