YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
The artist on the mural, Ashley Cardenas, said she wants the piece to be a voice for farm workers that often face difficult working conditions to put food on our tables and feed their families.
"Without them, I don't think we would have any food on our plates," Cardenas said.
As she painted the mural she talked to me about her inspiration behind the mural, she said while she's third generation in her family, she comes from a farm working background. Painting this mural means a lot to her and she hopes other people at the fair will want to jump in and help her paint it.
Cardenas vision, includes painting a butterfly to represent migration, the cascades to represent our valley and hands holding apples.
"These hands are gonna be important, they're gonna be brown hands with a little bit of dirt just to show how hard we work," Cardenas said.
For people like Owner of Alma de Oro Vanessa Guzman, Latino representation matters.
"I don't think it's recognized enough and I think that alone will help people realize 'hey its not just us here there's other people here,'" Guzman said.
Guzman is a vendor at the Central Washington State Fair and her business focuses on the culture and significance behind the Mexican gold she sells.
She said it is about time the fair shows some representation for the cultures in our valley.
"This is a step forward for a lot of people in our community," Guzman said. "I've done other fairs and the representation is not there, especially as far as vendors, having something like that [will help] people feel welcomed and feel part of the community."
When the mural is finished, it will go up in the agricultural building at the fair for all to see. If you'd like to visit Cardenas at the fair and see her progress on the mural, it's at the far end of the fair at the Fiesta de Familia attraction.
The exhibit is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
