SEATTLE, Wash. - From local kid to newscaster all the way up to the front office of the Seattle Mariners, a former KNDU reporter is using his bilingual skills to build a connection with his teammates and the media.
Jose Alfredo Llanos, or Freddy as many people in the Tri-Cities might recognize him, is now working for the M's as a Baseball Information Coordinator.
Llanos tells me he finished his sports reporting job for Telemundo in Oklahoma City and moved back home to Finley until he found his next job.
"I was thinking about working in the apple orchards again," says Llanos. "I was that close to giving up, but I found this job with the Mariners and I took it when they offered."
Llanos said he has been with the Mariners for five months and it has been a learning curve, but he has loved every minute.
Llanos said his journey to get here has to do with his background and upbringing.
"I'm very goal oriented," says Llanos. "And I'm also bilingual. Being bilingual just opened the door for me."
The ability to speak both English and Spanish has helped him gain the trust of the Spanish speaking players and coaches on the Mariners.
"I start introducing myself to some of the Latin players and I just saw their faces light up," says Llanos. "It was like, 'Finally! Someone that can help me and kind of help me understand what I actually go through.'"
This connection with the players and staff is what Llanos's coworker Adam Gresch says made Llanos a perfect fit in the organization.
"It's super important with all of our players that they trust us to have their best interest in mind when we're setting up interviews," says Gresch. "Freddy was able to step in to that role with our Spanish speaking players... it's huge."
Since Llanos is from the area and working for the Mariners, we decided to give him a little trivia test about the M's. You can check out the video below.
