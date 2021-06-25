WAA - Dangerous Heat and Increase Fire Danger for the entire viewing area through at least next weekend. (see excessive heat warning below for details)
Mostly sunny and hot today. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s-102.
The massive ridge will move inland this weekend and developing a Rex Block that will dominate our weather through at least July 5. Unfortunately, we have the perfect setup for a Dangerous Heat Wave. Strong subsidence/adiabatic warming, under the ridge, combined with a thermal trough and the extreme drought will send temperatures souring into historic record-breaking levels. Breezy winds this weekend 10-15 mph, extreme heat and tinder dry vegetation will increase our fire danger - Be firewise!
Excessive Heat Warning... WA/OR - Friday to Wednesday (will need to be extended to 7/5)
- Dangerous Heat
- 101 to 115
- Hydrate
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Increase Heat Illnesses Risk
- Remember Pets
This will be a Historic Heat Wave... We will break daily, and all time June record highs; Consecutive 100-Degree Days; Record maximum low temperatures (warmest overnight lows); possibly break or tie a few All-Time Record Highs; and there is a very slight chance at breaking the All-Time State Record High! Today I'm adding a new record we will likely break... *Consecutive Record High Days*! Check out our records below...
June Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 111/2015
- Yakima: 108/2015
- Walla Walla: 113/2015
- Pendleton 109/2015
- Tri-Cities: 9 days 6/26-7/4/2015 (forecast: 11 days)
- Yakima: 9 days 6/25-7/4/2015 (forecast: 10 days)
- Pendleton: 11 days 8/9-8/20/1967 (forecast: 11 days)
- Walla Walla: 8 days 7/26-8/3/2009 (forecast: 11 days)
- Richland - 5 days... 8/15-19/2020, 8/22-26/1958
- Pasco - 4 days... 6/8-11/2015
- Yakima - 5 days... 8/7-11/2011
- Walla Walla - 4 days... 8/22-25/1992
- Pendleton - 4 days... 6/15-18/1961, 89-12//1971
- Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
- Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
- Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
- Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961
- State All Time Record High... Ice Harbor Dam: 118 - 8/5/1961
Record Maximum Low Temperatures
- Forecasted lows for the next 7-10 days will range 70-79 degrees
- These temperatures will be the warmest morning lows ever for many locations and will set records.
- They will also provide little relief overnight