Partly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) for a stray showers or thunderstorm between noon-5 pm. Wind will be a bit breezy today at 10-20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
A surface front moved across the region overnight and early this morning producing moderate-heavy rain showers. This system is lifting north east and will allow for a little sunshine to mix with the clouds. An upper level low sitting of the coast will kick a disturbance in our direction by midday/early afternoon. This, along with daytime heating, should provide us with enough instability to pop up a stray shower or thunderstorm. Best chance - Foothills... Any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of producing brief moderate-heavy downpours and gusty wind. Partial clearing tonight with lows falling into the 30s. The upper level low moves inland Friday with another slight chance for a hit or miss showers, but right now it looks like most of us should remain dry. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
High pressure arrives for the weekend bringing us beautiful weather. Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 60s on Saturday. Cue K C & The Sunshine Band... That's the Way (I Like It) - The 70s are back on Sunday! Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the low 70s.
Early next week another system arrives with breezy winds and a chance for showers late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Highs falling into the low-mid 60s by Tuesday. A little ridging should keep us dry on Wednesday with cooler than average temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
