Partly sunny with a chance for a few scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm between 3-11 PM. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
Ridging will continue to build off the west coast Friday through the weekend resulting in a northwesterly flow across the Pacific Northwest. A couple of weak disturbances will "hitch" a ride in this flow, giving us a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers or stray thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Temperatures will slowly warm each day. Highs Friday near 70, Saturday in the upper 60s-low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
High pressure begins moving inland Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. The warming trend continues early next with highs in the mid 70s-near 80 on Monday. The low-mid 80s return next Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase on Thursday with a slight chance for a stray shower and slightly cooler with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s.
