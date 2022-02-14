Today... Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning until noon. Then partly sunny with a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.
This Week... A frontal system is quickly moving across the Pacific Northwest this morning bringing scattered rain showers to the lower elevation and snow in the mountains above 3-3,500 ft. A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect until 10 PM for the Cascades from White Pass south into Oregon with snow accumulation of 3-6 inches. The Blues could also see several of snow today as well above 3,500 ft. The best chance for rain today will along the front as it moves east from the Columbia Basin to the Foothills. This afternoon the front will be follow by an upper-level low that could have enough instability to trigger a few moderate rain showers. However, most areas will remain dry and we should be able to see a little sunshine later today.
An upper-level ridge begins to develop off shower tomorrow and Wednesday this will put us in a northwesterly flow with mid and high-level clouds moving across the region at times. Highs in the low-mid 50s with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. The ridge moves inland Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Weekend... Warmer Saturday as a southerly flow develops ahead of an approaching front, highs in the mid-upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday late afternoon/evening as the front moves inland with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s. Increasing chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow as the front crosses the region on Sunday. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.