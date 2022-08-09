Partly sunny with a slight chance for stray showers until midday. A better chance for hit or miss thunderstorms after 5 PM, any storm that does develop could be locally strong with gusty winds, lightning and brief moderate-heavy rain. Morning temperatures in the 70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s-low 100s.
Heat Advisory... Until 11 PM
- 98-103
- Stay Hydrated
- Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day
- Remember Pets
An upper level low off the northern coast of California will send another round of moisture and instability into the region this evening. Hit or miss thunderstorms are likely after 5 PM-Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms in southern Morrow and Umatilla counties stretching south into southern Oregon. Any storms that develop in the Marginal Risk area could produce gusts 60 MPH, 1" hail, lightning and heavy downpours. General thunderstorms are expected elsewhere in the viewing area. Any lightning will increase our risk for new fire starts.
Air quality remains good across the most of the viewing area this morning. Except for portions of the Yakima Valley were smoke and other pollutants remain trapped in the valley resulting in moderate air quality. Breezy winds develop Wednesday as the upper-level tracks north along the Oregon coast. While this may with the air quality (due to low level mixing), it will likely increase our fire danger with gusts 20-25 mph.
The dry weather and above average temperatures continue Thursday through the weekend. Models are showing breezy-gusty winds at time, especially Friday and Saturday. Highs in the mid-upper 90s and falling into the low-mid 90s this weekend. Right now, it looks like the upper 90s-low 100s could return by early next week
