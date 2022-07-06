Partly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a hit or miss shower/t-storm until 9 AM in the Columbia Basin and 11 AM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.  Partly to mostly sunny by midday and seasonably warm this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the 80s-near 90.  
 
An upper-level low is currently sitting off the Washington coast creating a southwesterly flow and pumping a little moisture into the region.  This low kicked a disturbance into WA/OR overnight-morning that triggered widely scattered showers and a few stray t-storms this morning.  Another disturbance will bring scattered showers and stray thunderstorms into the Cascades of WA/OR after 2 PM.  A few may slide down the east slope and move into the Kittitas Valley after 5 PM.  Finally, a third disturbance will arrive overnight with a chance for scattered showers and t-storms between 1-9 AM Thursday.  Any storm that does develop will be capable of brief moderate-heavy showers, gusts 30-40 mph and lightning.  Skies becoming mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
 
High pressure and quiet weather Friday-Sunday with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.  Pressure gradient tightens a bit Friday and Saturday resulting in gusts 30-35 mph in the Kittitas Valley.  Breezy winds develop for everyone on Saturday, so expect fire danger to rise.  Hot and dry early next week with highs in the mid 90s-low 100s.