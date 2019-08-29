An upper level low sitting off the southwest coast of Oregon will send a couple of disturbances through the region today. The first one is currently producing scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms this morning. Most of the rain has been very light, but we could see some brief moderate rain directly under the core of any t-storm. Wind will be fairly light today, except around and near t-storms where we could see some gusts 30-40 mph. The 2nd disturbance will give us another round of hit or miss showers/storms between 3-9 pm. Muggy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Clearing skies overnight as high pressure returns, lows in the 60s. Friday through Labor Day looks nices with highs in the low-mid 90s and cooling into the 80s by Monday. Sunshine and highs in the upper 80s-low 90s will continue through next Wednesday.