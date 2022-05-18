Wind Advisory... Noon - 10 PM
- Wind: SW 20-35 MPH
- Gusts: 45 MPH
- Local Blowing Dust Reducing Visibility
- Be Careful Driving
- Down Tree Limbs and Spotty Power Outages
A strong cold front is pushing into the Pacific Northwest today and will produce a few showers this morning until 10-11 AM. Winds will begin to increase by late morning as the front slides east of the Cascades. Expect some afternoon clearing as the front pushes east. Cooler air will race into the region behind the front dropping the snow levels in the Cascades to 3,000 ft tonight. The strong westerly flow overnight will produce snow showers in the passes with accumulation of 2-8 inches by Thursday morning. Highs today in the mid 60s-near 70s and lows in the mid 30s-40s.
Many dry, cooler and breezy tomorrow with a chance for scattered showers continuing in the mountains. Highs in the low-mid 60s and low mid 30s-low 40s.
Ridging and a warming trend starting Friday with highs near 70 and climbing into the mid 70s by Saturday. Models are showing a few weak disturbances moving through the ridge with showers confined mainly in the mountains. With that said, there is a very slight chance for a stray morning shower in the Columbia Basin Sunday morning. Highs by the afternoon will warm to the mid-upper 70s under partly sunny skies.
We start off next week with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s-near 80 with lows in the 40s-50s. A weak disturbance Tuesday will give us a slight chance for a stray shower, breezy winds and cooler temps. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.