Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon and continuing into tonight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 50s-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
A strong and fast moving front will arrive late this evening. This system will have very little moisture, but its main impact to us will be gusty winds developing by midday ahead of the front as the pressure gradient tightens. The winds will decrease overnight.
Wind Advisory - Kittitas Valley… Noon-Midnight
- Winds: W 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 50 mph
- Strongest: 2-8 PM
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
Everyone Else
- Strongest 2-8 PM
- Winds: W 15-25 mph
- Gusts 30-45 mph
- Local Blowing Dust
- Reduced Visibility in Blowing Dust
- Moderate-Severe Cross Winds for High Profile Vehicles
The best chance for showers will be in the Cascades and Blues were light snow accumulation is possible above 3,500 ft by Saturday morning.
Cooler air and high pressure returns this weekend into next week with highs in the upper 40s-50s and lows in the 20s-30s.