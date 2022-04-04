NBC Right Now has issued a “Weather Authority Alert Day” as a strong spring storm system brings damaging winds and heavy mountain snow.
Expect strong winds (30-45 mph) Gusts up to 60 mph and blowing dust through the night for the Columbia Basin and a slight chance of rain for Yakima Valley and a slight chance of rain/snow mix in the Kittitas valley overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Another windy day Tuesday winds will blow (20-25 mph) and gusts up to 45 mph, mostly sunny with high temps in the low 50s to low 60s and chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Warmer dry weather is on the way for Wednesday through Friday temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures cool off slightly over the weekend to the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.
*HIGH WIND WARNING* 8am-11pm Today
- Lower Columbia Basin, Foothills of the Blues, Yakima Valley, Simcoe Highlands
- WSW 30-45mph, Gusts 65mph
- Impacts: Blowing dust, down trees and power lines, power outages, difficult travel
*WIND ADVISORY* 8am-11pm Today
- Eastern Columbia River Gorge of OR, N. Central & Central OR
- W 25-40mph, Gusts 55mph
- Impacts: Blowing dust, down trees and power lines, power outages, difficult travel
*WINTER STORM WARNING* Today - Tomorrow
- East slopes of WA Cascades: 2pm Today-8am Tue / 12-30” of snow above 2,500’ / 50mph gusts
- East slopes of OR Cascades: 8pm Tonight-5am Tue / 10-22” of snow above 4,000’ / 50mph gusts
- Treacherous driving conditions, blowing snow could reduce visibility
