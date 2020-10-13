- Damaging Wind
- W 20-30 Gusts 60 MPH (65 MPH East Slopes)
- Down Trees, Power Lines
- Local Power Outages
- Difficult Driving (two hands on the steering wheel)
Rain and damaging wind today...
A strong frontal system will spread light rain with pockets of moderate showers east of the Cascades early this morning. The shower activity will be decreasing by midday as the winds begin to increase. Models continue to show strong winds aloft (5,000 to 10,000 ft.), ranging from 50 to 80 mph, occasionally mixing to the surface this afternoon-night. I think the mostly likely timing for the strongest gusts will be between 2-6 PM. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
HIGH WIND WARNING... 2 to 11 PM
High pressure returns Wednesday through Friday with decreasing wind and partly/mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s. Models are now hinting at a weak and dry back door front dropping south from Cananda on Saturday. If this does happen daytime highs will drop into the upper 50s by Sunday and lows in the 20s-low 30s! Brrr!!
