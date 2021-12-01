Walla Walla, WA- If you're looking for a fun or memorable holiday gift this year, Ray Sample owner of Walla Walla Woodcrafts may have something for you.
With about a year of working with epoxy, Ray has created beautiful pieces ranging from jewelry, tables and even memorial pieces.
He said he's been watching YouTube videos on how to work Epoxy for several years now.
When he first created a table, his wife love it so much she wanted to keep it.
His second piece was a memorial table for a woman that had recently lost a family member in a fishing accident.
The table featured several pieces symbolizing the family member. It was then that Ray knew he wanted to keep doing more with epoxy.
He now create phone cases, necklaces, earrings and while I was there, he poured the final layer of epoxy on what will soon become a clock.
Walla Walla Woodcrafts will soon be opening a location just off of Rose St. in Walla Walla.
For inquiries to order your custom piece you can find them on Facebook under WallaWalla Woodcraft or check Ray out on Samplesofray on TikTok and raysresinartsanddecor on Instagram.