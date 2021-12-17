Terrace Heights Landfill - Every year between Thanksgiving and New Years the amount of garbage brought into landfills increases 25% nationwide. The Terrace Heights Landfill is no exception. A lot of the trash brought in before Christmas is children's "old toys."
This Christmas, those misfit toys will have the chance to make another kid smile.
According to the Recycling Coordinator for Yakima County Marci Venable, during the holidays, the landfill gets an additional 200 tons of trash each day. She said the sad thing is many of the things thrown away don't fit the description of trash. This sparked interest in creating Repurpose Park, a display to show people how their "junk" can be reused.
To stick with the holiday theme, they collected toys over a two day period to put into a shed made entirely of garbage.
"Most of them just needed some light cleaning or new batteries," Venable said.
However, the landfill workers collected so many toys, they decided to donate them to the Battered Women's Shelter.
"We really wanted to give it to a place where there would be kids who would not have their toys at Christmas time," Venable said.
While I was at the landfill filming, a bike that looked hardly used was thrown away. Venable said she wants to encourage people to donate things that are in good condition, like this bike, to local charities.
"I would love to be a toy rescuer everyday," Venable said. "I would love to be a rescuer of all the things that are thrown away a lot of brand new things but its not feasible staffing wise. We are not designed to recover things, we are designed to bury things."
There are also other things you can do to reduce the amount of trash coming from your home during the holiday season. For example, if every family in the United States reused two feet ribbon, they would save enough to tie a bow around the entire planet.
Another way to reduce trash and save money is to reuse gift bags. You can find other ways to reduce waste on Stanford University's website.