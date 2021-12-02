Meat Ingredients:
Water
3 lbs Boneless Beef Chuck Steak
1 Pack Bacon
3 TBS Jugo Magi
3 TBSWorcestershire Sauce
3 TBS Lawry's Seasoning
3 TBS Lemon Pepper
2 TBS Chicken Bouillon
2-3 Bay Leaves
Sides:
1 pack of tostadas
2-3 bunches of small onions
Desired amount of Serrano peppers
2 bunches of radishes
3 Avocados
4 Limes
1 Tomato
1/2 White Onion
1 lb Pinto Beans
1 TBS Table salt
*about a table spoon per pound of meat
Directions
- Add one pound of pinto beans to a pressure cooker.
- Fill with water.
- Close the lid and set on the stove.
- Cook on medium high heat 30-40 minutes.
- Cut your bacon slices into small pieces.
- Add to a separate pot and cook to your desired crisp.
- Take the chuck steak slices and cut them up into bite size pieces.
- Add the meat to a large pot as well as the seasonings.
- Cook on medium low heat. *cook low and slow so all the flavors combine and marinate.
- Once you see it's almost fully cooked, remove from the heat and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
- While it sits, continue to stir your bacon pieces.
- Trim the edges off your small onions and radishes.
- Rinse off and set the radishes aside.
- Pat dry your onions.
- Remove bacon from the pot leaving the grease.
- Add in the onions and serrano peppers.
- While that cooks, dice the tomato, half the onion, and add the avocados to a bowl.
- Mash the avocados then add in the dice ingredients.
- Season with salt and pepper then the juice of one lime.
- Mix and set aside.
- Put the pot of meat back over heat and add in some of the bacon fat for added flavor.
- Add several cups of water and bring to a boil.
- While it reaches a boil, carefully let out the steam from your pressure cooker.
- Add water and return to the stovetop.
- Season with salt and bring to a boil.
- Once both are boiling, serve in a bowl with your desired bean, meat and broth ratio.
- Top it off with bacon like juice and the amount of onions and peppers you desire.
- Served with a side of radishes and tostadas with the guacamole.
- ENJOY!