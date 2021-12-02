Meat Ingredients:

Water

3 lbs Boneless Beef Chuck Steak

1 Pack Bacon

3 TBS Jugo Magi

3 TBSWorcestershire Sauce

3 TBS Lawry's Seasoning

3 TBS Lemon Pepper

2 TBS Chicken Bouillon

2-3 Bay Leaves

Sides:

pack of tostadas

2-3 bunches of small onions

Desired amount of Serrano peppers

bunches of radishes

3 Avocados

Limes

Tomato

1/2 White Onion

1 lb Pinto Beans 

1 TBS Table salt

*about a table spoon per pound of meat

Directions

  1. Add one pound of pinto beans to a pressure cooker.
  2. Fill with water.
  3. Close the lid and set on the stove.
  4. Cook on medium high heat 30-40 minutes.
  5. Cut your bacon slices into small pieces.
  6. Add to a separate pot and cook to your desired crisp.
  7. Take the chuck steak slices and cut them up into bite size pieces. 
  8. Add the meat to a large pot as well as the seasonings. 
  9. Cook on medium low heat. *cook low and slow so all the flavors combine and marinate.
  10. Once you see it's almost fully cooked, remove from the heat and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
  11. While it sits, continue to stir your bacon pieces. 
  12. Trim the edges off your small onions and radishes.
  13. Rinse off and set the radishes aside.
  14. Pat dry your onions.
  15. Remove bacon from the pot leaving the grease.
  16. Add in the onions and serrano peppers.
  17. While that cooks, dice the tomato, half the onion, and add the avocados to a bowl.
  18. Mash the avocados then add in the dice ingredients. 
  19. Season with salt and pepper then the juice of one lime. 
  20. Mix and set aside. 
  21. Put the pot of meat back over heat and add in some of the bacon fat for added flavor. 
  22. Add several cups of water and bring to a boil.
  23. While it reaches a boil, carefully let out the steam from your pressure cooker.
  24. Add water and return to the stovetop.
  25. Season with salt and bring to a boil.
  26. Once both are boiling, serve in a bowl with your desired bean, meat and broth ratio. 
  27. Top it off with bacon like juice and the amount of onions and peppers you desire.
  28. Served with a side of radishes and tostadas with the guacamole. 
  29. ENJOY!

