Madeline Carter knew just who to call for her home for the holidays recipe. She FaceTimed her mom, a chef and caterer in Kentucky, to find out how to make her Granna's homemade banana bread.
Watch as Beth Carter shows Madeline how to make a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.
Granna's Homemade Banana Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ripe bananas
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) or shortening
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees (original recipe calls for 300 degrees)
- Spray a bread pan with non-stick cooking spray
- Gather all ingredients
- Mash ripe bananas
- Cream butter and sugar together in a mixer or by hand
- Add in all wet ingredients, combine
- Fold in dry ingredients
- Pour batter into pan
- Bake for about 1 hour, checking on the bread every 20 minutes
- If top gets too brown, cover with aluminum foil and continue baking
- Banana bread is done when a toothpick comes out clean!