Madeline Carter knew just who to call for her home for the holidays recipe. She FaceTimed her mom, a chef and caterer in Kentucky, to find out how to make her Granna's homemade banana bread.

Watch as Beth Carter shows Madeline how to make a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

Granna's Homemade Banana Bread

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup ripe bananas
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) or shortening
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (original recipe calls for 300 degrees)
  2. Spray a bread pan with non-stick cooking spray
  3. Gather all ingredients
  4. Mash ripe bananas
  5. Cream butter and sugar together in a mixer or by hand
  6. Add in all wet ingredients, combine
  7. Fold in dry ingredients
  8. Pour batter into pan
  9. Bake for about 1 hour, checking on the bread every 20 minutes
  10. If top gets too brown, cover with aluminum foil and continue baking
  11. Banana bread is done when a toothpick comes out clean!

