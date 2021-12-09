PASCO - My sister and I are back at it again with another recipe but we're moving on to the second course of our dinner party.
My mom use to make this meal for my family growing up and as we got older, we did what kids do best and took what our parents taught us and made it better-- even their cooking (sorry mom).
My sister, Kassondra Barrera has a husband and four kids that have become a huge part of our family and to share our homemade family recipes with them for their family recipes in return has led to my sister sharing my mom's Sloppy Joe Bake recipe with y'all.
THE INGREDIENTS Y'ALL NEED:
- 1 lb. of ground beef
- 1 can of eight buttermilk biscuits (don't get flaky they wont work as well)
- 1 15 oz. can of Manwich sloppy joe sauce
- 1 cup of cheese if you prefer--add as much or as little as you like, just remember it ain't easy being cheesy ;)
THE DIRECTIONS Y'ALL WANT:
- Preheat your oven to 350
- Brown ground beef and drain the grease
- Return ground beef to the pan and stir in the Manwich while heating
- Spray a 13x9 baking pan with nonstick spray
- Open and separate biscuits
- Cut each biscuit in half, creating 16 pieces
- Place 8 biscuit pieces on the bottom of the baking pan, spreading them out to cover as much as possible (it's okay if they don't touch, everyone needs their space sometimes)
- Spread the ground beef and sloppy joe sauce mixture onto the eight biscuits evenly.
- Now it's time to get cheesy if you want to
- Spread the remaining 8 biscuits across the top
- Place the dish in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown
- Remove and chow down!
IF YOU'RE GOOD AT PLANNING OUT YOUR SCHEDULE AND WANT TO MAKE IT AHEAD OF TIME:
Just do steps 2-10 and cover in the refrigerator until you're ready to cook. Make sure you take the pan out of the fridge for about 10 minutes before you put it in the oven to bring it up to room temp.
Do y'all want dessert? I have a pretty good chocolate cake recipe, too.