These enchiladas are popular not just in my household, but throughout our entire extended family, friends, coworkers, and friends or friends. Ready for Mama Xochitl's famous enchiladas? Here's the recipe:
Sauce Ingredients:
-28 oz of Las Palmas Red Chile Sauce
-2 cans of generic Tomato Sauce
-Salt, sugar, oregano, Chicken Bullion, and garlic powder to taste
-1 tbsp of cornstarch
-1 tbsp of water
Enchilada Ingredients:
-Cooked Chicken (We use Costco Rotisserie Chicken)
-One large bag of Mexican blend cheese
-Two medium bags of Guerrero yellow corn tortillas
-Canola Oil
-1/2 cup chopped onion
Steps:
1. Start by pouring the red chile sauce and tomato sauce in a simmering pot. Pot should be high to medium-high. Adjust accordingly. Depending on how spicy or not spicy you want your sauce, add more or less tomato sauce.
2. Season sauce with oregano, salt, garlic powder, sugar and chicken bullion to taste.
3. Once sauce is hot, mix cornstarch and water in mini bowl and add to sauce in order to thicken. Stir continually.
4. Shred your chicken in a bowl. Add your chopped onions and the enchilada sauce. Make sure you save at least half to 1/4 of your sauce for later. Also add half of the bag of Mexican cheese.
5. Fry your tortillas with canola oil in a skillet or pan. Bring the pan to medium-high or high in order for the pan to sizzle the tortillas. You will know the tortillas are ready to be fried when they sizzle in the pan. Only put the corner of the tortilla in the pan to test the sizzle. Once it's sizzling, you're ready to fry. Fry each side around 5-10 seconds on each side or until both side are golden. We still want them soft but not breaking.
6. Place the tortillas to dry on a plate with napkins. Layer napkins and tortillas on top of each other.
7. In a big baking pan, coat the bottom of the dish with some of your enchilada sauce.
8. To assemble, place a spoonful of chicken filling in your tortilla and roll like a taquito. Do this repeatedly until the enchiladas fill up the pan.
9. Pour the rest of your enchilada sauce over the enchiladas and top off with the rest of your cheese.
10. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 350 or until the cheese is bubbly and melted. OR, leave the enchiladas as is, and microwave them one or two at a time for 90 seconds. Great for meal prep.
Provecho!