TRI-CITIES, WA - All month long, we are giving you a taste of home for the holidays sharing our favorite family recipes with you. Our Alexandra Rios reveals the secret recipe for her favorite Indian dish.

"They told me I could pick anything and so I did. I love the holidays, I love Christmas and I love India. My boyfriend's birthday is on December 24th, so this plate fits perfect in how we celebrate together," Alex said.

Pari’s Chicken/Chicken Masala Recipe

4 servings

90 minutes

Ingredients

11/2 onion

2 tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp ginger

1/4 cup oil

2 bay leaves

2 black cardamoms

4-6 green cardamoms

1 cinnamon sticks

4-5 black pepper

4-5 cloves

1 mace whole

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tbsp cumin powder

pinch of red chili powder (optional)

11/2 tbsp chicken masala

1 cup of water

4 servings of boneless chicken

Directions

1// Chop onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger.

2// Heat oil on a medium flame for about 2 minutes. Let the oil heat before adding spices.

3// Add spices and wait for another 2 minutes.

4// Add onions and increase the flame to high. Constantly stir the ingredients until onions are golden brown. (Very important.)

5// Grind ginger and garlic. Then pour into pan. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

6// Dump chopped tomatoes and add coriander powder, cumin powder, a pinch of red chili powder (optional), chicken masala, and water.

7// Cover the lid and let it cook on medium flame (about 15 - 20 minutes.) Add water as needed.

8// Once the tomatoes are well-dissolved, add the chicken. Add salt as per the taste. Cover the lid and let it cook for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is finished cooking. Enjoy.

<3, Alexandra and Priyank