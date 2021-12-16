TRI-CITIES, WA - All month long, we are giving you a taste of home for the holidays sharing our favorite family recipes with you. Our Alexandra Rios reveals the secret recipe for her favorite Indian dish.
"They told me I could pick anything and so I did. I love the holidays, I love Christmas and I love India. My boyfriend's birthday is on December 24th, so this plate fits perfect in how we celebrate together," Alex said.
Pari’s Chicken/Chicken Masala Recipe
4 servings
90 minutes
Ingredients
11/2 onion
2 tomatoes
2 cloves of garlic
1 tsp ginger
1/4 cup oil
2 bay leaves
2 black cardamoms
4-6 green cardamoms
1 cinnamon sticks
4-5 black pepper
4-5 cloves
1 mace whole
1 tbsp coriander powder
1/2 tbsp cumin powder
pinch of red chili powder (optional)
11/2 tbsp chicken masala
1 cup of water
4 servings of boneless chicken
Directions
1// Chop onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger.
2// Heat oil on a medium flame for about 2 minutes. Let the oil heat before adding spices.
3// Add spices and wait for another 2 minutes.
4// Add onions and increase the flame to high. Constantly stir the ingredients until onions are golden brown. (Very important.)
5// Grind ginger and garlic. Then pour into pan. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.
6// Dump chopped tomatoes and add coriander powder, cumin powder, a pinch of red chili powder (optional), chicken masala, and water.
7// Cover the lid and let it cook on medium flame (about 15 - 20 minutes.) Add water as needed.
8// Once the tomatoes are well-dissolved, add the chicken. Add salt as per the taste. Cover the lid and let it cook for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is finished cooking. Enjoy.
<3, Alexandra and Priyank