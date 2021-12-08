PASCO - This holiday season can be stressful for everyone after the long year it has been, so we wanted to share some family recipes and give some new ideas to your cookbook and help with pandemic kitchen burnout.
I want to share my sister, Kassondra Barrera's ceviche recipe for you and your guests to have a different sort of appetizer this holiday season.
THE INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bag frozen, pre-cooked shrimp (you can get raw shrimp if you want to do the prep work, pre-cooked is faster and easier)
- 1 pack imitation crab (again, you can go real if you want, but this is time saving, I mean, my sister has four kids and a full time job so anything that saves time is her goal)
- 2 red onion
- 1 head of cabbage
- 1 bundle of cilantro
- 3 limes
- Clamato juice (however much you're feeling)
- Jalapeno (however hot you can handle)
- 6 Tomatoes
(trust) THE PROCESS:
- Thaw your shrimp by running it under cold water and setting it in the fridge until all the vegetables are cut.
- Rinse your veggies (all chopped vegetables will go into a large mixing bowl)
- Chop onion into small, fine pieces...throw in bowl
- Dice tomatoes into small pieces...throw in bowl
- Chop cilantro finely...guess where it goes...yupp, in the bowl
- Cut limes in half and squeeze the juice from each half into the mixing bowl over the vegetables
- If you want jalapenos for a nice spice, now is the time to chop them up into fine pieces and add them to the bowl
- Add the thawed shrimp into the bowl
- Separate the crab meat into thin flakes and guess what? It goes in the bowl, too.
- Thought we were done adding to the bowl? Nope. Add in as much Clamato juice as you would like
- Mix it all up and cover it in the fridge to serve for later or serve it right away.
For best results, let it sit for up to 24 hours in the fridge so it can soak up all the juices and develop a better flavor. Serve with tortilla chips, on tostadas, or just by itself!