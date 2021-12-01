Home for the Holiday Recipe Ingredients:
1 5lb bag of all purpose flour
1 3lb container of butter flavored Crisco
2 cups of sugar
2 cups of water
2 cinnamon sticks
2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
sugar and cinnamon mixture to toss baked cookies in
Instructions:
First you’re going to want to take 2 cups of water and put them into a pot along with two cinnamon sticks then place them on the stove to boil. After about two minutes you’ll start to see that the water has turned into a beautiful golden brown and that is when you know its done.
Next to a bowl you’re going to want to add 2 cups of sugar two spoonful's of vanilla extract and one 3 pound container of butter flavored Crisco.
After that is all added to the bowl you’re going to mix with your hands to make sure everything is fully incorporated.
When it becomes a nice cream texture you’re going to slowly add one 5 pound bag of flour.
Now you’re going to take your cooled off cinnamon water and mix that into the dough as well You’re going to want to repeat until the bag of flour is completely gone.
Once you have a moldable dough like texture you’re done mixing.
Next you are going to prepare your countertop by sprinkling flour on it and start rolling out your dough.
Now thickness is all personal preference but we recommend half an inch to an inch thick.
Once your dough is rolled out you’re going to want to take any cookie cutter that you have and start cutting out the cookies.
Repeat this step until all the dough is gone.
When all your cookies are formed you’re can start placing them inside an ungreased baking sheet.
Next you’re going to want to preheat your oven to 350°.
Then cook for about 20 minutes until golden brown While your sugar cookies are cooling off.
Now your sugar and cinnamon mixture is equal parts sugar and cinnamon to toss the cookies in after they are done cooling.
Once all of your cookies are thoroughly coated in cinnamon sugar you are done. Hope you enjoy our home holiday recipe! Happy holidays everybody!