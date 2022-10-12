TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is working with Kadlec to support overall cancer diagnoses in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Screening rates went down during the pandemic, according to Kadlec. But the goal is to get these numbers back up.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is running a free mammography program, hoping to offer free checks to help with early cancer detection. If you're over 40 and due for a mammogram, they're ready to help.
"We've actually already received requests for over 500 women to get free mammography screenings, so we have been able to cover that and pay those bills," said Cancer Center Foundation Director Elizabeth McLaughlin. "We've also put over $60,000 into that program this year alone."
