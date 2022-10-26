RICHLAND, Wash. - Concussions are common; even more so if you play a contact sport. Student athletes and their families should be aware of the symptoms of concussions and what to do if they suspect one.
Symptoms of a concussion
Looking dazed
Feeling dizzy
Can't remember events directly before and after the injury
Confusion, slow movement
Bothered by light/noise
Nausea/vomiting
According to the CDC, the concussed person may complain of a ringing in their ears, a headache or pressure in their head. Symptoms can show up immediately or be delayed, showing up days later.
Treating a concussion
If you suspect a concussion, go to the emergency room right away.
After someone hits their head, they should not go to sleep. Even if tired, stay awake.
The treatment for a concussion is different nowadays than it was in the past, according to Sports Medicine Physician Dr. William West. Before, it was common to treat a concussion with extended brain rest and minimal stimulation. Now, it's similar to the recovery of any other muscle; the strength is built back up.
"Over time we learned that that is the opposite of helpful, it actually delays healing," said Dr. West "Now we want them to be active, we have a step-by-step program to help them get back to learning and their sport in a grated way that helps the brain recover, basically like physical therapy."
Student athletes
It's important that student athletes know to tell their coach or another adult if they've been hit on the head or think they might have a concussion. Even though treatment is different, it is still very important to stay away from vigorous activity, like playing a sport, while symptoms of a concussion are present, according to the Mayo Clinic.
West said many of his patients come in for head injuries from football, soccer and hockey.
