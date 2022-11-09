RICHLAND, Wash. - Did you get your flu shot?
While flu seasons have been mild in the past couple years, this year is expected to have a rough flu season with high rates in the southern hemisphere. Flu-related hospitalizations are at the highest rates in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates 1.6 million cases of the flu so far this season, 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths.
"Each year, the flu shot that we give changes a little bit," said Dr. Richard Meadows at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center. "We track the kind of flu viruses that circulate and each year, they change a little bit. There's always some new ones and different strains are more active."
Meadows explained that the CDC works with the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration to determine what's included in the shot each year. This is done to keep the shot working most effectively, targeting the strands that are circulating more.
Dr. Meadows recommended older adults get the high-dose vaccine.
Flu shots are offered at most pharmacies and primary care clinics.
