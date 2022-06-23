RICHLAND, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center is highlighting a procedure it starting offering in April 2021, the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
Traditionally, repairs to the aortic valve required open-heart surgery. This minimally-invasive option opts for a catheter through the leg or chest, inserting a new valve without removing the old one.
"If this valve is not treated, in the long run, the muscle of the heart, the lower chamber of the heart, the main pumping chamber of the heart, the muscle will become weak," said Dr. A. Hashim, Interventional Cardiology Physician. "The heart will start to enlarge and the patient will go into really bad heart failure. They'll spend quite a bit of time in and out of the hospital for heart failure."
At this point, Kadlec has done 120 of these procedures.
