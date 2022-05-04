RICHLAND, Wash. -
This week is National Hospital Week, a perfect chance to recognize caregivers and celebrate their hard work from throughout the pandemic.
Kadlec is making sure their employees feel the love this week. Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, Kirk Harper, said all of Kadlec's caregivers will be recognized.
"I just want them to know that we seem them," said Stephanie Williams, Kadlec ancillary services executive director. "It's really important for them to know that we know what they're doing behind the scenes."
"Thank you for all the hard work," said Rob Watilo, Kadlec Clinic's Chief Operating Officer. "It's amazing what they do, caring for everybody who comes to them in some state of vulnerability and fear at times. And the care that they provide and the compassion and grace that they show is just really admirable."
