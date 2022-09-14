RICHLAND, Wash. - The Kadlec Population Health Community Collaborative Committee is a multi-agency effort focused on community wellness and the wellbeing of people in the Tri-Cities. It has launched a campaign called "Tri-Cities Together" for suicide prevention, which features the new national suicide prevention and crisis line, 9-8-8. 

Anyone can call or text 9-8-8 for support in crisis. 

The goal of the Tri-Cities Together to campaign is to reach as many people as possible. 

"There is a lot of stigma around mental health and it can be very challenging for individuals to seek help when they need it, so having a message out in the community that clearly says we care, we welcome you, we support you, I think is key," said Molly Calhoun, the Director of Nursing at the Kadlec Clinic. "If people aren't comfortable in having those conversations, then they can't access the help they need, so I think really it starts there." 

Kadlec is working on a behavioral health program as well. 

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 

Benton-Franklin Health District

CDC resources 

National Alliance on Mental Illness - Tri-Cities 

National Institute for Mental Health

Speaking of Suicide resources 

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 

Washington State Department of Health resources 