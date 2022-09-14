RICHLAND, Wash. - The Kadlec Population Health Community Collaborative Committee is a multi-agency effort focused on community wellness and the wellbeing of people in the Tri-Cities. It has launched a campaign called "Tri-Cities Together" for suicide prevention, which features the new national suicide prevention and crisis line, 9-8-8.
Anyone can call or text 9-8-8 for support in crisis.
The goal of the Tri-Cities Together to campaign is to reach as many people as possible.
"There is a lot of stigma around mental health and it can be very challenging for individuals to seek help when they need it, so having a message out in the community that clearly says we care, we welcome you, we support you, I think is key," said Molly Calhoun, the Director of Nursing at the Kadlec Clinic. "If people aren't comfortable in having those conversations, then they can't access the help they need, so I think really it starts there."
Kadlec is working on a behavioral health program as well.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Benton-Franklin Health District
National Alliance on Mental Illness - Tri-Cities
National Institute for Mental Health
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
