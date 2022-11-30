RICHLAND, Wash. - Are you looking for a way to receive support from people dealing with situations similar to yours? Kadlec Community Health offers monthly support groups for a range of reasons.
Some of the many support groups offered include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, chronic pain, Parkinson's and more. There's even one for caregivers to support each other.
The groups are about more than just group time, according to Megan Fullmer with Kadlec.
"I would really just say it's the sense of community," said Fullmer. "It's the group that, you know, are meeting up outside of group time because they want to see each other, just because they made that connection and they know they have that friend they can rely on."
Starting January 2023, the support groups will be transitioning back to in-person meetings. Those interested in signing up or receiving more information can call 5009-943-8455, send an email to knrc@kadlec.org or visit the Kadlec website.
