RICHLAND, Wash. - During hot weather seasons, the most common orthopedic injuries at Kadlec are falls, plus hip, wrist and ankle fractures. One orthopedic surgeon told us that this can actually be because of the heat, as heat stroke will cause people to lose balance.
"Our philosophy is that prevention is the best medicine," said Etasha Bhatt, orthopedic surgeon at Kadlec Northwest Orthopedics. "A lot of these summer injuries have been either when people are not at their best mentally or physically, and one of the biggest concerns at this time is the high temperatures. Heat stroke can impair your ability to think and protect yourself from orthopedic injuries, so it's really important to stay hydrated, drink water and do as many of these activities in the morning as you can."
The trauma clinic at Kadlec Northwest Orthopedics offers same-day appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.