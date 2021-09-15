TRI-CITIES, WA - Kadlec Regional Medical Center has a new way of treating patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to Kadlec:
"COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies are available under an emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older) and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
"To receive COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment at Kadlec, you must be evaluated by a Kadlec provider during a visit to determine if you meet certain criteria and are eligible to receive the treatment.
"If you are COVID + or having symptoms of COVID-19, you can call your Kadlec Primary Care provider to schedule a virtual visit, or you can go to Kadlec Urgent Care or Kadlec Express Care. If you feel it is an emergency, you should go to the nearest emergency department."
Kadlec says this is the only treatment available for the Coronavirus besides the vaccine.
"It's delivered either as an IV or as a subcutaneous injection that's under the skin and what it does is it essentially boosts the immune systems ability to fight off the COVID infection," said Richard Meadows, Chief Medical Officer for Kadlec Regional Medical Center. "Now, It's helpful, it's not perfect, it's not a miracle. We have to treat somewhere between 8 to 20 patients with this to prevent one person from being hospitalized."
The hospital wanted to give this option to the community to help avoid more COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
"So by getting that treatment you hopefully would help avoid ED utilization and hospitalization for COVID, which would again decrease the numbers we're seeing in the hospital" said Molly Calhoun, Director of Nursing at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The hospital says this treatment is not as effective as getting the vaccine and the staff are still urging everyone who can to make an appointment through their online help desk.