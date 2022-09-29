RICHLAND, Wash.-
September is suicide prevention month and Kadlec Community Health is offering mental health and suicide prevention trainings.
One of the trainings being offered is Mental Health First Aid, which teaches people how to talk about mental health, which can be a hard topic to bring up. It also teaches participants how to address and talk about substance use disorders and how to direct those suffering from them to the necessary resources.
Kadlec's mental health and suicide prevention trainings are free and open to the community, they are held throughout the year, usually quarterly.
For more information on these valuable training resources please visit the Kadlec Healthplex website, or call 509-942-2660.
