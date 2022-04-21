RICHLAND, Wash. -
Kadlec Regional Medical Center says there has been an increase in opioid withdrawals in women who are pregnant.
Kadlec offers plenty of resources available for mothers suffering from withdrawals and substance abuse.
Babies can suffer from opioid use and go through withdrawals if the mother uses them while pregnant.
Kadlec says the symptoms can look like vomiting, diarrhea and other major health risks.
The Community Resource Desk at Kadlec Regional Medical Center can help by getting people connected with treatment programs and getting moms connected with prenatal care.
Neonatal ICU and Pediatrics Manager at Kadlec Anna Wroble says the medical center wants to help moms give babies a fighting chance.
Wroble says, "The main thing we want to get across to the community is that the earlier that our pregnant moms can get help, the more we can decrease the effects of the neo-natal withdraws from the infants and the negative impacts it would have."
For more information about resources for moms and babies struggling with opioid withdrawals and substance abuse, call 509-945-2956.
