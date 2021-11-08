Toppenish, WA - A&B Native American Cuisine in Toppenish is looking to give hundreds of community members a warm Thanksgiving meal and they are looking for donations and volunteers to make that possible.
The restaurant will be hosting a meal giveaway at 208 South Toppenish Avenue on Thanksgiving. Last year, they held this event in their food truck but now that they have a restaurant they have more space for people and more volunteers to help cook the meals.
The owners said they hope to feed around 1,600 people. To do so, they need to raise $1,500 by Thanksgiving. So far, they've raised $100 and have one turkey.
Co-owner Travis Bob said if people aren't comfortable donating money they can also donate food.
"Potatoes, carrots, mayo, we're gonna make macaroni salad, potato salad, just the whole works just whatever we can all come up with, we'll make it happen," Bob said.
They also hope to cook about four turkeys. Bob said anyone is welcome to stop by for a meal on Thanksgiving.
"We just know these times people get sad or lonely or bills come up and we've definitely been there before where we've had to do Thanksgiving on a different day," Bob said. "So we know times get rough and we just want to help people out in these times so if they're lonely to come through and feel loved and respected at our establishment."
Right now, they have about eight volunteers but they are still looking for more. If you'd like to volunteer you can call them at (509) 314-6215. If you'd like to make a donation you can stop by 208 South Toppenish Avenue or donate through Cashapp at $abnativeamerican or Venmo.