KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The 3 Rivers Community Foundation, which creates opportunities for perpetual giving in Benton and Franklin counties to support nonprofits now, and in the future, is now accepting 2022 grant applications.
Nonprofits serving Benton and Franklin counties are eligible for the grants. Applications for the grants can be found at the 3 Rivers Community Foundation website.
For more information on the 3 Rivers Community Foundation, or to apply for a 2022 grant, please visit https://www.3rcf.org/
