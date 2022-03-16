HERMISTON, OR - With 250 employees employed by Shearer's Foods, roughly 230 employees lost their job as a result of the plant's explosion that took place just a few weeks ago. Shearer's Foods company said the damages were beyond repair and that employees would be receiving severance.
However, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce decided this would be a perfect time to put on a job fair.
"We saw a need and worked with the local city government to help our community in need because that is what we do hear in Hermiston," said Val Hoxie, Executive Director of Hermiston Chamber.
More than 45 business and corporations from around Oregon and Washington were present at the job fair, ranging from agricultural work, corporate work, the Hermiston School District, and the Oregon Department of Corrections.
One of these business was Threemile Canyon Farms, who is in need of around 30 employees.
"We are happy to be here to provide opportunities for the community, and it helps us too because we really need employees," said Santana Layton, HR Specialist and Visa Coordinator for Threemile.
To apply for a job at Threemile Canyon Farms, head to their website.
