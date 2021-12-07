Yakima - After being cancelled due to covid-19 last year, the Holiday Light Extravaganza is back at Yakima Valley Museum.
The extravaganza features 20 trees this year put up by 20 different charities. The purpose of this event is to inform community members about local nonprofits. People can also donate to support the nonprofit's missions.
With paid entry, each person will get five tickets that are each worth one dollar. As they admire the trees, they can learn about each nonprofit and if they want to support them, give them a ticket.
One of the nonprofits participating is Justice Housing Yakima. The Executive Director David Helseth said whatever the amount they get - it helps.
"Most of us do not have any form of regular income and we're meeting a need in the community," Helseth said. "We want to help and we invite people in the community to say that's a nonprofit I can support I like that."
However, he said it's more about people supporting them than the money.
The event will go through December 18. You can see the trees from 10a.m. to 6p.m. Admission for adults is $12, $10 for seniors and $5 for children.
Children 12 and under will also get a hot cocoa with their admission from the Soda Fountain by the museum.
Masks are required at all times in the museum.