Sunnyside, WA - The Sunnyside Firefighters challenged Fire District 5 to a mustache off this no shave November to promote men's health.
The firefighters have all chipped in money and the winners of the best and worst mustache will get to donate that money to the charity of their choice which promotes men's health.
Anthony Oaks a firefighter with Fire District 5 says this is the first time he has grown out his mustache so it's come with some complications.
"I've never done this before so it's kind of difficult not really knowing how to care for it or where to start or where to shave or where to stop it," Oaks said.
His wife also had some thoughts on his mustache.
"She looked at me and she laughed and she was like I think this is going to be a long month," Oaks said.
Firefighter and Paramedic for the Sunnyside Fire Department Jeremy Garrett said his two young sons are wearing fake mustaches in solidarity with him but his wife also felt this would be a long month.
Garrett said while he is not a fan of how is mustache looks, he is growing it out for a good cause and thinks he has a chance at winning worst mustache.
"Anytime there can be friendly competition between firefighters it is welcomed," Garrett said. "I don't know the origin of it exactly but I got a text saying 'hey we're growing mustaches this month' and I said alright and then I was told it was for charity which was even better."
Garrett said he is most looking forward to seeing how everyone looks at the end of the month.
"I'll have a terrible mustache in about 24 days and to see everyone else's terrible mustache it's great t be able to rib at each other and joke lightheartedly about everyone's mustache throughout the month.
Oaks said he's most looking forward to shaving his off.
Three judges will decide who wins the best and worst mustache on December 1st. The firefighters will have their contest at Varietal Beer Company at 6p.m.
If you'd like to chip in and donate you can get ahold of Sunnyside Firefighters or Fire District 5 through their Facebook pages.