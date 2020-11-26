TRI-CITIES, WA- Two fitness instructors are encouraging people to live healthier lives. They are also raising awareness for diabetes and giving back to the community.
"They are really inspiring a lot of black women to get healthy," said Elouise Sparks.
Naquanna Muse and Tiffany Loving are both MixxedFit instructors.
MixxedFit is a dance workout that's easy for anyone.
Earlier this month they organized a fundraiser to raise awareness for diabetes, something Muse is no stranger to.
Muse said "Both of my grandparents passed away due to diabetes complications. Not only that I'm a dialysis technician and have been for 19 years so I work with diabetes patients all the time."
That's why they decided to raise money for homeless diabetics at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.
Their goal was to raise $300, with their hard work and effort they raised over $1,400.
Loving said "We were absolutely shocked especially with this being our first fundraiser. You know we set the goal low just because it was our first one and we were just shocked that the people of the Tri Cities you know they supported."
Both women were nominated by Naquanna's mother Elouise Sparks who says the two are inspiration for people trying to live a healthier lifestyle.
"I thought it was amazing to see two young mothers their millennials and to think of other people besides themselves and want to want to be able to be a great help to those who just don't have," said Sparks
They say regardless of what is happening they want to work together.
"It feels awesome to be able to give back I mean especially at a time like this you know. when you have so many people without," said Muse.
Loving added, "Even though we're all going through what we're going through, were all in this together... My message would be don't stop caring, don't stop loving we gotta take care of each other."