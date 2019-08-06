Below are the elections results NBC Right Now is following; included below each county's results is a link to a full list of elections results.
Links to Kittitas and Walla Walla Counties' results are included at the bottom of this page.
BENTON COUNTY:
Kennewick City Council, Pos. 5 At Large
Kennewick City Council, Pos. 6 At Large
Kennewick City Council, Pos. 7 At Large
Richland City Council, Pos. 1
Richland City Council, Pos. 2
Richland City Council, Pos. 5
Fire District #1, Propostion No. 1
Fire District #1, Proposition N. 2
Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2M4VVLx
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
Pasco City Council, At Large Position 7
Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2GQ6UUU
YAKIMA COUNTY:
Yakima City Council, District 1
Yakima City Council, District 3
Yakima City Council, District 5
Yakima City Council, District 7
Fire Protection District 2, proposition #1
City of Selah Prop 1
Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2KtRlTQ
KITTITAS COUNTY:
Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2KklHcp
WALLA WALLA COUNTY:
Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2MKhOiC