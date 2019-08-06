Primary Election Results 2018

Below are the elections results NBC Right Now is following; included below each county's results is a link to a full list of elections results. 

Links to Kittitas and Walla Walla Counties' results are included at the bottom of this page.

BENTON COUNTY:

Kennewick City Council, Pos. 5 At Large

Kennewick City Council, Pos. 6 At Large

Kennewick City Council, Pos. 7 At Large

Richland City Council, Pos. 1

Richland City Council, Pos. 2

Richland City Council, Pos. 5

Fire District #1, Propostion No. 1

Fire District #1, Proposition N. 2

Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2M4VVLx

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Pasco City Council, At Large Position 7

Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2GQ6UUU

YAKIMA COUNTY: 

Yakima City Council, District 1

Yakima City Council, District 3

Yakima City Council, District 5

Yakima City Council, District 7

Fire Protection District 2, proposition #1

City of Selah Prop 1

Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2KtRlTQ

KITTITAS COUNTY: 

Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2KklHcp

WALLA WALLA COUNTY:

Link to full list of results: https://bit.ly/2MKhOiC

Tags

Recommended for you