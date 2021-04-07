Yakima, WA - Keep Yakima Clean, a Facebook group started by two community members, and Camp Hope have teamed up to co-host a clean up event in Yakima this Saturday at 9:30a.m.
The clean up will take place at three different locations. The first will be on Gordan Road along the Greenway. That location is not ideal for people with physical limitations or small children. The second location is a vacant lot behind Grocery Outlet. This location is more suitable for kids and people with physical limitations. The third location is behind Skateland. According to founding member of Keep Yakima Clean, Jeff Baker, the lot behind Skateland is a big clean up and will require a lot of people.
Baker said he and another community member named Katie Jelinek met through their mutual interest in picking up trash. Jelinek showed Baker a Tri-cities clean up page and Baker said they should create one in Yakima to get other community members involved.
"With all the trash that's in Yakima right now it's too big for one man or one woman," Baker said.
It's now been four months since the group started and it has 660 members. To date the group has cleaned 4,500 pounds of trash.
"I just wanna keep Yakima Beautiful, well we wanna, we wanna keep doing it you know?" Baker said. "We need to keep it clean, this is where we live. Personally, I think Yakima deserves better."
While Camp Hope also had their own clean up projects, this is the first time they will be partnering with the Facebook group for a large clean up event.
The Camp Hope Director and CEO Michael Kay said they wanted to partner with the group because they support their work.
"They're not waiting for the government to come in and fix it," Kay said. "They're able to say we have some responsibility we have some skills, that's something we want to stand behind because that's what we are trying to do too is encourage our people not to wait for the government to fix all of your life problems."
Kay also said they wanted to show the community that not all homeless people are the same and some of them are trying to put their lives back together, being a part of the community is a start.
With Camp Hope's help on smaller clean ups the two groups have cleaned nearly 12 tons of trash around Yakima.
Their efforts have also been backed by several business sponsors who provide supplies. The cities of Union Gap and Yakima are also supporting the groups by spreading the word along with many other organizations.
"Even if you don't participate in the three sites that we have, the message we are sending out is you can go into the alley and clean up or along the sidewalk," Kay said. "We don't have to drive by and pretend we don't see it."
If you'd like to volunteer this weekend or for future clean ups, you can ask to be added to the Keep Yakima Clean Facebook page or look on Camp Hope's page.
Kay said if you would like to help and need help getting to the site to give them a call 509-424-1228 and they can take you to the location you want to clean.
You can also help by donating cleaning supplies or waters to either of the groups.