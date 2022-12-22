TRI-CITIES, Wash. - What would it take for you to spend 96 hours on a roof during harsh winter weather conditions? For Gaudencio Felipe, owner of La Ley 96.1 FM, all it took was some philanthropy.
Felipe spent over three days on the roof of the Pasco Supermex collecting donations for local families in need. He accepted food, clothes and toy donations.
"A lot of people right now don't work because, you know, it's very cold," said Felipe. "Maybe some families don't have anything...and this Christmas, we wanted to give something."
96: the number of his station and the number of hours he committed to the cause. The goal time was reached at 1 p.m. December 22, but Felipe is still accepting donations. To donate anything to the cause, drop it off at La Ley radio station, 207 N Dennis Street.
