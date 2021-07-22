Naches WA - Three friends are credited with saving the life of a man drowning in Bumping Lake this last weekend. Shania Shattuck and Tony Madera sprung into action after seeing the man making strange movements in the water.
Shattuck said they were driving down from the lake to meet their friend Steve when they saw the man but as they got closer, they saw him floating on his back barley being able to keep his head above water.
Madera jumped into the water and tried to pull the man to safety but the current was too strong. Madera gave the man his lifejacket and swam to Shania for help.
"The sense of urgency in his voice when he said hurry, you just get this feeling in you that okay he needs help and he needs help now," Shattuck said. "So I just jumped in with an extra lifejacket and I swam to him and gave him his lifejacket so it was kind of a couple lives saved that day."
Shattuck said that's when their friend Steve ran into them and joined in the rescue effort.
"He just happened to come at the perfect time," Shattuck said. "We were yelling he's drowning, he's drowning and he couldn't hear us over his jet ski. He was like 'what do you mean?' So we point to where he was at and he went over there and he stayed really calm and let him know what he was doing and he just pulled him in on the jet ski with him holding the lifejacket."
An off duty EMT saw what happened and was able to help the man and reunite him with his family.
Shattuck said the man and his friend were kayaking when the man got out to take a dip in the water without a lifejacket. The man's friend had a lifejacket on, but he didn't know how to swim so he was afraid to go in after the man.
Shattuck said this a good reminder to always wear your lifejacket when you're out on the water.
"Please, Please, wear a lifejacket," Shattuck said. "Even if you're the strongest swimmer you can get a cramp, something can happen. Like I said, we were in a lake there was no current, well usually there isn't, but it was so strong. Just be aware of your surroundings and watch for other people."